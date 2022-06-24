BTS have become the ambassadors for 2030 Busan World Expo. The Busan Metropolitan Government and HYBE signed an agreement relating to the event. According to the agreement, BTS will serve as goodwill ambassadors and also take part in negotiations. Not only this, the band will also be hosting a global concert to promote the event as ambassadors. BTS Fans Furious After KSA's Chairman Asks K-Pop Group To Reconsider Hiatus, Army Trends #BTSItsOkayToRest on Twitter.

View Tweet Here:

BTS To Hold Global Concert As Ambassadors Of The 2030 Busan World Expohttps://t.co/8x7KJp0txb — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 24, 2022

