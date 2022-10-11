Mamamoo have dropped their MIC ON mini album as well as their mv for "Illella". The girls not only show different sides to themselves varying from funky to goofy to fierce, but also channel these sides with their stunning outfits. The lyrics in "Illella" are about a turning point in a relationship between two people. Mamamoo’s Solar May Have Given a World Tour Spoiler in Latest Teaser for ‘Illella’.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)