Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Parbhani in Maharashtra on December 24 to meet the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, a 35-year-old Dalit activist and budding advocate who died in judicial custody following protests over the alleged desecration of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Violence in Parbhani erupted on December 10, 2024, after a glass-enclosed replica of the Indian Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was vandalized, leading to violent protests and clashes with police. Somnath Suryawanshi, arrested during the protests, died in judicial custody on December 15, 2024, with a forensic report confirming his death was caused by police torture. Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Today: LoP To Meet Kin of Dalit Man Found Dead in Judicial Custody in Parbhani.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Somnath Suryawanshi

Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Parbhani, where he met with the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who was the deceased accused in the Parbhani violence pic.twitter.com/bRShGoW4Xr — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)