Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane survived a terrifying wipeout while tackling a massive wave at Peahi beach, Maui, known as Jaws. A dramatic video captured Simpson-Kane being flipped upside down five times before disappearing beneath the water. Despite the ordeal, he was rescued by safety teams and later resumed surfing. On social media, Simpson-Kane described it as one of the heaviest wipeouts he’d experienced, thanking his family, team, and supporters. He reflected on the immense power of the waves, expressing gratitude for the experience. The world-famous Peahi beach is renowned for its colossal waves, attracting elite surfers, but also highlighting the risks of riding such unpredictable forces of nature. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane Survives Brutal Wipeout

NEW: Surfer survives brutal wipeout at Peahi beach (Jaws) on Maui's north shore. Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane was seen tumbling like a rag doll after falling off the board towards the top of the wave. Simpson-Kane was seen submerging under the oceans surface before being saved by… pic.twitter.com/0zdLIIO07v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 25, 2024

