Washington, January 20: The US regulators on Tuesday ordered Ford to recall three million vehicles containing Takata airbags that show signs of "potential future rupture risk."

According to an AFP report, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed 18 fatalities in the United States due to Takata airbag explosions and hundreds of additional injuries. Tesla Asked to Recall 158,000 Model S Luxury Sedans and Model X Sport-Utility Cars by US Regulators Over Safety-Related Defect.

The NHTSA further said it was denying petitions filed by Ford and Mazda Motor Corp in which the automakers sought to avoid recalling the vehicles. The decision also will thus require Mazda to recall and repair driver airbags in approximately 5,800 vehicles. The recalls will cover vehicles from 2006 through 2012 model years.

Last week, the US safety regulators asked Tesla to recall 158,000 cars in the country over the safety-related defect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).