Mahavir Jayanti is a very meaningful and important occasion for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of one of Jainism's most revered Tirthankaras (a saviour and spiritual teacher in Jainism), Lord Mahavir. He was born on the 13th day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra (March/April as per the Gregorian calendar). This day serves as a tribute to his life and teachings, which emphasised the principles of dharma within Jainism. Lord Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama, Bihar, around 599 BC (according to Swetambar Jains) or 615 BC (according to Digambar Jains), to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. April 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa to Eid al-Fitr and Ambedkar Jayanti; Full List of Important Dates and Days in This Month.

Even though Lord Mahavir was raised in a royal family and was surrounded by luxury, he was not interested in worldly pleasures. At the age of 30, he renounced his kingdom, family, riches, and duties in search of spiritual enlightenment. For 12 years, Lord Mahavir underwent rigorous self-discipline in the forest, trying to attain inner peace and tranquility. He created a five-fold path, including 'ahimsa' (non-violence), 'asteya' (non-stealing), 'brahmacharya' (celibacy), 'satya' (truthfulness), and 'aparigraha' (non-attachment). These principles guide Jains to lead a life of peace and harmony. This year, Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 21, which falls on a Sunday. Mahavir Jayanti Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes, Wishes, SMS and Wallpapers for Lord Mahavira's Birth Anniversary.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Day and Date

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 21, 2024, which falls on a Sunday.

Mahavir Jayanti History

Lord Mahavir was born in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali, which is now part of Bihar. There's some disagreement among Jains about his exact birth year. Swetambar Jains believe Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC, and Digambar Jains believe it was 615 BC. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra (March/April). Even though he was born into wealth, he chose to renounce all riches. Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhaman (his birth name), left his home in search of truth at the age of 30.

He lived as an ascetic, wandering, begging for food, and wearing simple clothes. After coming across people from different backgrounds, he realised the amount of suffering in the world. He then focused on fasting and meditation, eventually attaining enlightenment. He preached about the importance of living without greed and attachment to worldly possessions to find true happiness. He travelled throughout South Asia and spread Jain philosophy. He earned the name ‘Mahavir’ for his exceptional control over his senses.

How Is Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to spread peace and harmony through the teachings of Lord Mahavir. On this day, people conduct a procession, known as 'Rath Yatra,' wherein an idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a decorated chariot. Jain temples are decorated with flags, and Jains generously offer food and clothing to the needy. Jainism strongly opposes animal slaughter, so donations are made to prevent it. In addition to charitable acts, prayers are offered at temples dedicated to Lord Mahavir. Many devotees also practice meditation, a tradition inspired by Mahavir himself. Monks and nuns recite the teachings of Mahavir and Jainism during the festival.

Mahavir Jayanti Significance

Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, a significant day revered by the Jain community across the world. His teachings, marked by spiritual power and moral greatness, attracted many followers. Lord Mahavir simplified Jainism by emphasising subjects like universal love and non-violence. He inspired many individuals to embrace the path he took. His timeless message continues to resonate today. Mahavir Jayanti is not just a celebration, it is also a time for introspection, encouraging people to reflect on moral values and righteousness. The festival urges people to come together to celebrate peace, compassion, and spiritual enlightenment. Mahavir Jayanti Wishes & Quotes by Lord Mahavira: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2024, let's remember Lord Mahavir's teachings of compassion and non-violence. May this day inspire us to help others and find inner peace.

