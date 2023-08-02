Taehyung will be releasing new music with ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin. He is currently working on his solo album with her, "who will lead the overall production of the album including the music, choreography, design, and promotion." reports Soompi. V said he's "nervous but happy" about releasing solo music. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Surprises ARMYs and Joins Jungkook for 'Seven' Encore Stage During Inkigayo! Watch Full Video.

