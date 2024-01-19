Recent media reports have sparked rumours that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are living together, with plans for an engagement announcement. However, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Deverakonda dismissed the speculation, stating, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February." Expressing frustration with recurring rumors, he added, "It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married." The actor clarified his relationship status, debunking the ongoing engagement speculations. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Get Engaged in February 2024 – Reports.

