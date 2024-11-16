A Guwahati police officer was suspended after a viral video showed him assaulting a delivery agent near Jail Road traffic point in Fancy Bazar. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when the agent allegedly broke a traffic signal and entered a “no entry” zone. Inspector Bhargav Borbora, OC Panbazar, was seen dragging the agent, holding him by the neck, and threatening him with violence. Bystanders intervened but were also threatened. Assam DGP GP Singh called the officer’s actions “unacceptable,” announcing his suspension and a departmental inquiry. Delhi Metro Viral Video: Woman Abuses Fellow Passenger, Pushes Her Out Of Transport During Fight.

Assam Cop Suspended for Assaulting Delivery Boy in Guwahati

