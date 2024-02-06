On February 1, a passenger on the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction was taken aback upon discovering a dead cockroach in the food provided by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The traveller posted many photos of the lunch to X (previously Twitter), which sparked a number of responses from others who expressed concerns about the standard of food provided on Indian trains. In addition, the IRCTC acknowledged the occurrence and addressed the widely shared post. IRCTC also issued an apology to the passenger for the unpleasant experience and informed them that a hefty penalty had been imposed on the concerned service provider. Vande Bharat Express Shocker: Passenger Finds Cockroach in His Food Onboard Train18, Shares Photos of Meal on Social Media; IRCTC Says Hefty Penalty Imposed on Service Provider (See Pics).

Cockroach Found in Meal on Train

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)