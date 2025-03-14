A lioness accidentally fell into a well near Dodia Vadodara village in Talala, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, sparking a swift rescue operation by forest officials. The incident, reported on March 14, saw officials using a harness and ropes to safely lift the big cat from the deep well. A video shared by news agency IANS captured the dramatic rescue, showing the lioness being lifted to safety. Fortunately, the lioness was unharmed and later released into a secure habitat. PM Narendra Modi Feeds White Lion Cub, Giraffe and Other Animals, Plays With Orangutan After Inaugurating Anant Ambani’s Vantara Animal Shelter in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

Lioness Pulled from Well in Gir Somnath

Somnath, Gujarat: A lioness fell into a well near Dodia Vadodara village in Talala, Gir Somnath district. Forest department officials promptly launched a rescue operation and safely relocated the lioness to a secure location pic.twitter.com/tB5DK1iyep — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025

