New details have emerged in the murder case of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, revealing that his wife, Muskan Rastogi, travelled to Kasol with her lover, Sahil, after committing the crime. The couple checked into Hotel Purnima on March 10 and stayed for six days in room 203, even celebrating Sahil’s birthday on March 11. According to the hotel operator, Sahil introduced Muskan as his wife when they checked in. “When we asked for ID, Sahil initially claimed Muskan was his wife. At the time of check-in, everything seemed normal, and they provided the required identification. They also had a driver with them, but no one else. They mostly stayed in their room and rarely went outside,” he said. Saurabh Rajput was found murdered under shocking circumstances. Investigators later uncovered that his wife, Muskan Rastogi, was allegedly involved in the crime, conspiring with her lover, Sahil. ‘Never Hide Anything From Your Parents’: Saurabh Rajput Murder Case Accused Muskan Rastogi’s Mother Has Message for All Children (Watch Video).

Muskan Rastogi Stayed in Kasol Hotel With Lover Sahil As His ‘Wife’

