BLACKPINK’s Lisa never ceases to make headlines with her impeccable sartorial choices and stunning fashion sense. Her latest looks are no exception! Lisa slays in multiple looks for an exclusive photoshoot. The K-pop idol looks glam in stylish ensembles. She stuns in a red and blue oversized jacket paired with a black dress and white overlay. She turns heads in a mini, sleeveless embellished black dress and takes things a notch higher in a stylish white dress featuring lace detailing. She oozes rockstar vibes in a chic black tweed dress and makes an impression in a causal yet glamorous black dress with multicoloured tights. Her on-point accessories complete each look perfectly. Her makeup, featuring subtle and warm pink tones and neatly styled hair, finishes the look with finesse. View Lisa’s pictures below. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Serves Chic and Casual Glam in Exclusive Photoshoot, K-Pop Star Slays the Winter Style Game With Her On-Point Ensembles (View Pictures).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Slays in Multiple Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

