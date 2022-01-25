Indian equities had a nightmarish experience on Monday due to continued selling-off pressure by foreign institutional investors. And the stocks market crash, the bloodbath saw Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and others' shares price plummet and how. Amid the chaos and craziness, Twitterverse was abuzz with funny memes and hilarious jokes trending hashtags such as #stockmarket, #stockmarketcrash, #ZomatoSharePrice. While the Indian equity segment managed to recover its losses though marginally, memes and jokes did not stop. Let’s check out the best of #stockmarketcrash funny memes and jokes.
First Time?
#stockmarketcrash Market going down!!
Meanwhile those who have seen lower circuits during the covid lockdown of Mar'20 😂 pic.twitter.com/jWCdQO23qJ
— Kritesh Abhishek (@kritesh_rocks) January 25, 2022
*Cries in Corner*
Investors can Relate 😅
.#stockmarketcrash #stockmarkets #Nifty pic.twitter.com/BZw93o5JV5
— Amit Kumar (@MrAmit1086) January 25, 2022
Wait, Whatt??
Apparently there's another #StockMarketCrash going on... again. pic.twitter.com/3Ug729UWsi
— Charlie Irons (@TheIronChuck) January 25, 2022
Life Continues to Give Lemons
When will it end? #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/jsMMZuSX8Q
— Dividend Papi 🍆💦 (@DividendPapi) January 25, 2022
Look at The Bright Side, Actually First Find
Bears may slide, but they'll rise! #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/uaOA6eTqae
— Mr B (@maddyb65) January 25, 2022
Dip-Ception
When the dip gets deeper #buythedip #bottomfishing #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/cAWKGMJilg
— Im_vps (@VijayPrakashSe6) January 25, 2022
HAHHAHAHHAH
investors right now... pic.twitter.com/0QJKdm8weU
— הרץ במבוך (@mazerunner2016) January 25, 2022
HAHAHHAHHAA
Stock Traders vs Crypto Traders #stockmarketcrash #cryptocrash
Via - WA pic.twitter.com/W9iBTWkKTj
— Sudhipan 👍 (@sudhipan) January 24, 2022
Also Me
When market is down. Me to all funny memes: pic.twitter.com/rXF2lOOq4d
— Ajeet Kuma₹ (@khwabbb) January 25, 2022
