The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank is launched today in India. The power bank comes with a sleek and lightweight design, measuring 10mm in thickness and weighing 93 grams. It has 12 layers of protection for safety. The power bank features a Type-C port and supports fast charging with an 18W input and a 20W output. The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank is priced at INR 1,799. Additionally, the first 1,000 units will be available at a price of INR 1,499. The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank will go on sale on December 13, 2024. Redmi Buds 6 and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank launched in India

Charge in style! Say hello to the #XiaomiUltraSlimPowerBank 4900mAh– your ultimate portable charging solution. Available at an exclusive price of ₹1,499 for the first 1000 units through crowdfunding on 13th December. pic.twitter.com/MgLr79hzag — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2024

