Mohamed Salah's team Liverpool demolished Porto Last night in the Champion League 2021-22 match. The Liverpool striker scored a brace at the 18th and the 60th minute of the match. Roberto Firmino also scored a double and played a vital role in leading Liverpool to a 5-1 win. With this, the Egyptian striker surpassed Lionel Messi in the Champions League’s top scorers chart (since September 2017). Talking about the list of players who top list of highest scorers since 2017, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski stands on number one. Lionel Messi Impresses Netizens by Laying Behind PSG Wall for Man City Free-Kick in Champions League 2021-22 (Watch Video).

The German striker from September 2017, scored 35 goals. Then comes the former Juventus player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who had scored 30 goals. Mohamed Salah comes on number three with 28 goals and then Lionel Messi with 27. This record was splattered all over the internet.

Check it out below:

Top scorers in the UCL since September 2017: • Robert Lewandowski (35) • Cristiano Ronaldo (30) • MOHAMED SALAH (28) • Lionel Messi (27) Give him the respect he deserves, he’s putting up similar numbers as some of the GOAT’s of the game. pic.twitter.com/aBWkSztyQI — Anfield Opinion™ (@AnfieldOpinion6) September 28, 2021

The match between Liverpool and Porto turned out to be quite a one-sided affair as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino scored goals for the team. Liverpool even dominated the possession by claiming the ball 67 per cent of the time. Talking about Lionel Messi, he netted his first goal for PSG last night against Manchester City and led the team to a stunning 2-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).