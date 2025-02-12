India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a rousing win in Cuttack, the India National Cricket Team will be out to sweep the series, when they take on England in the third and final ODI. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The Rohit Sharma-led side outclasses England in the second match as well, with the skipper leading from the front, with a blistering ton in the hosts' chase of 305. Having already won the first IND vs ENG ODI, the victory at Cuttack ensured India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series between the two sides. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

In the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, visitors put a mammoth 304 runs on the board, thanks to fifites from Ben Duckett, And Joe Root, while others like Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, and Jos Buttler contributed with 30s and 40s. Ravindra Jadeja remained the star of the bowling attack for India, claiming three wickets as others apart from Axar Patel claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a rollicking start, adding 136 runs for the first wicket, with both batters scoring half-centuries. Sharma continued his onslaught and reached his 32nd ODI ton, announcing his form back. Shreyas Iyer and Patel played handy knocks of 44, and 41, respectively guiding India to a four-wicket win. Indian Cricket Team Urges People To Join ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh

England National Cricket Team: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith