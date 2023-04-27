Mumbai, April 27: After experiencing a persistent buzzing noise in her right ear, a 40-year-old Chinese woman sought medical attention at a hospital, and on April 20, a doctor sent a camera probe down the patient's ear, as seen in a sickening video captured by the medical staff there.

Physicians at Huidong County People's Hospital in Sichuan, made a chilling discovery about what was causing ear buzzing. The findings here are shocking enough to give nightmares to those afraid of insects. Flesh-Eating Maggots Found Living in Man's Ear Canal, Gets Hospitalised As The Infested Larvae Cause Pain & Bleeding (Watch Video).

The doctor found what seemed to be an eardrum, and when he pulled it out with a specialised tweezer, he saw a terrifying spider sprinting out and attacking the probe.

The doctor further discovered the spider raising a colony of its offspring inside the woman’s ear while weaving a false eardrum.

This spider spins a web that closely resembles the eardrum. There was nothing unusual when the ear endoscope was inserted at first, the doctor told the local media.

However, if you look closely, it appears if something is moving underneath. When I moved the spider web aside, it was about to run away, but it was eventually eliminated without incident, he added.

The potential of inflicting further injury was cited by the hospital as a reason to discourage people from removing foreign objects on their own and advise them to seek expert assistance whenever possible. The patient was also urged to practise routine housekeeping and refrain from stacking trash because it can attract pests. Doctors Find Live Spider Spinning Webs Inside Chinese Man's Ear, Watch Video!

