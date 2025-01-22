Donald Trump’s inauguration saw several influential personalities and public figures in attendance. The list of attendees included former US President George W Bush. However, it is not his presence that steals the spotlight, but his endearing expressions during the event that capture the internet’s attention, sparking a wave of memes. In the viral clip, George Bush is seen standing beside Hillary Clinton, the former United States Secretary of State, looking slightly confused. At first, he looks lost, and then a sudden smirk appears on his face. His expressions were captured on camera, resulting in an avalanche of funny memes and hilarious Instagram reels. While some suggest he looks like a kid watching a play, others assume his expressions suggest he might be pranking Hillary Clinton. View the posts below. Melania’s Hat at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Sparks Memefest Online, Gets Compared to the ‘Hamburglar,’ ‘The Mask’ and More in Hilarious Avalanche of Funny Memes and Jokes.

Like a Little Kid!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anesthesia (@gassy.crna)

Waiting To Spill Some Tea!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daveyboyyyyyy (@daveyboyyyyyy)

Can’t Wait to Debrief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elly Manuel (@elly__manuel)

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daveyboyyyyyy (@daveyboyyyyyy)

George Bush Memes

Watching George W. Bush at the inauguration today is like watching a 7-year-old in a Christmas play—lost, slightly confused, but somehow stealing the show.#Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/A26DJUY8Wh — The Legend (@proudpatriot301) January 20, 2025

Playing a Prank Perhaps?

George W. Bush looks like he put a whoopee cushion on Hilary’s seat and he’s anxiously waiting for her to sit on it 💨 pic.twitter.com/vi9YfYmxoz — f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) January 20, 2025

Here It Comes!

George W. Bush at the inauguration is me when I see the waitress bringing my food. pic.twitter.com/IacbHDx2Fs — Becc. (@beccsalright) January 20, 2025

